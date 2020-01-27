Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Stuart Hogg & Finn Russell in running for European player of the year

Stuart Hogg & Finn Russell in running for European player of the year

BBC Local News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Scotland duo Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are on a list of 15 nominees for the European Professional Club Rugby player of the year award.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hogg, Russell & Cowan-Dickie nominated for award

Scotland duo Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are on a list of 15 nominees for the European Professional Club Rugby player of the year award.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC Local News

Finn Russell: Gregor Townsend urges team focus after fly-half leaves Scotland squad

Gregor Townsend says no player will be allowed to drop below the standards set by Scotland after Finn Russell left the squad last week.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.