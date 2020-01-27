Ismaila Soro has arrived in Glasgow to complete a move to Celtic from Bnei Yehuda.

You Might Like

Tweets about this GERRY MCKAY Ismaila Soro: Celtic target completes switch to Glasgow - https://t.co/liDB1qNeAV 43 minutes ago Keith Evans Ismaila Soro: Celtic target in Glasgow to complete move to Scottish champions https://t.co/QXCGDAA82T 1 hour ago Celtic News Hound Ismaila Soro: Celtic target in Glasgow to complete move to Scottish cha #Celtic #Celticfc #Bhoys #FNH https://t.co/9jPiLPsTNk 2 hours ago NEWSONSCOTLAND Ismaila Soro: Celtic target in Glasgow to complete move to Scottish champions https://t.co/Tizhh0CTaE #Scotland https://t.co/DYLeUNaDwY 2 hours ago FWP Celtic NEWS: Ismaila Soro: Celtic target in Glasgow to complete move to Scottish champions (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/CeUj8yhLiR 2 hours ago We Are @Celtic Celtic target compared to World Cup winner is reportedly "on the verge" of Parkhead move after social media hints https://t.co/BFoL9Z7kn3 6 days ago