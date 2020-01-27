Global  

Kate Middleton and Prince William join Holocaust survivors at emotional ceremony

Tamworth Herald Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kate Middleton and Prince William join Holocaust survivors at emotional ceremonyA commemorative service, run by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, is remembering victims and survivors of Nazi persecution.
Credit: Wochit News
News video: Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors

Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors 00:33

 The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace Kate Middleton took a series of photos of survivors of the Holocaust as part of a new exhibition. The photos depict survivors with their families, and come 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz. Some of the images taken by Kate Middleton are viewable...

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors [Video]Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Holocaust survivors ahead of the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London. The event also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:44

Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors [Video]Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors

The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace Kate Middleton took a series of photos of survivors of the Holocaust as part of a new exhibition. The photos depict survivors with their families, and come..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton photographs Holocaust survivors

London, Jan 27 (IANS) Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has photographed Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Sify

Kate Middleton photographs Holocaust survivors for royal exhibition: ‘Their stories will stay with me forever’

The Duchess of Cambridge, an accomplished photographer, has released new portraits of two Holocaust survivors and their families.
FOXNews.com


