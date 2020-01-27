Kiefer Sutherland is coming to Brighton to play country music Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

KIEFER Sutherland – best known as Jack Bauer in the drama series 24 – is swapping Hollywood for the open road as he tours a new album of country music. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this