Michel Barnier lecture: ‘Reflections on Brexit and the European Union’

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Michel Barnier delivers a lecture at Queen's University, Belfast, on the theme of "Reflections on Brexit and the European Union".
News video: Michel Barnier meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of Brexit

Michel Barnier meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of Brexit 00:39

 After holding talks with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said both sides could work together to strike a mutually beneficial deal. Mr Varadkar also made clear there will always be a place for the UK at the EU table if Brexit does not work out well.

Brexit: In numbers [Video]Brexit: In numbers

It has been more than three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union. Take a look at Brexit and the UK's relationship with the EU in numbers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Brexit: What happens next? [Video]Brexit: What happens next?

The UK leaves the European Union at the end of the month, but that will not mean the end of the Brexit saga. Take a look at what happens after January 31. More negotiations, a Canada-style free trade..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published


EU's Barnier says still risk of Brexit cliff edge at end of 2020

Businesses still face the risk of a cliff edge Brexit at the end of the year given the short time available to negotiate a future trading relationship between...
Reuters

Top EU officials sign Brexit deal in closed door ceremony

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of two of the European Union’s main institutions on Friday signed the divorce agreement governing Britain’s departure from the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Sify

castoraj

Julie Beverly🕷 #RevokeArticle50 #FBPE RT @BBCNewsNI: Watch live as Michel Barnier delivers a lecture at Queen's University on the theme of "Reflections on Brexit and the Europea… 8 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Michel Barnier lecture: ‘Reflections on Brexit and the European Union’ https://t.co/u66OGyeDgU 13 minutes ago

ChrisPageTV

Chris Page Watch live - Michel Barnier lecture at @QUBelfast: ‘Reflections on Brexit and the European Union’ https://t.co/6DnUXpxFEn 16 minutes ago

agendani

agendaNi magazine Michel Barnier in Belfast delivering a lecture entitled reflections on Brexit and the EU https://t.co/yuDySrE5GK 30 minutes ago

BoyMigsy

Migsy#FBPE BBC News - Michel Barnier lecture: ‘Reflections on Brexit and the European Union’ https://t.co/fY9uZ6FLMc 30 minutes ago

BBCNewsNI

BBC News NI Watch live as Michel Barnier delivers a lecture at Queen's University on the theme of "Reflections on Brexit and th… https://t.co/EGHgPEimMl 38 minutes ago

Gemac91138162

Gemac BBC News - Michel Barnier lecture: ‘Reflections on Brexit and the European Union’ https://t.co/2QlJoF3hk8 Could be worth watching! 45 minutes ago

darwintempleton

Darwin Templeton Michel Barnier speaks at Queen’s University, Belfast https://t.co/78AAGKp3rj 55 minutes ago

