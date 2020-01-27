Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Life-size Marilyn Monroe statue for sale on Gumtree but it's not cheap

Life-size Marilyn Monroe statue for sale on Gumtree but it's not cheap

Daily Record Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Life-size Marilyn Monroe statue for sale on Gumtree but it's not cheapThe giant statue come with a wind machine to recreate the iconic dress moment from The Seven Year Itch with the seller based in Falkirk.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Gillie10

Ma'Weh🧘🏻‍♀️ "She's got the same size hands as Marilyn Monroe. She put her fingers in the imprints and( something something hap… https://t.co/NFpxh129O3 6 hours ago

BeatriceGiroux

Vintage Movie Stars Marilyn Monroe 💋 White Swim Suit Life-Size Cardboard Cutout Standup https://t.co/8c3p8RZbdD #Vintage #MovieStars… https://t.co/ci7xDSmGAP 2 days ago

Mikeslikes2

Edmond Dantes Now if there was a life size Marilyn Monroe inflatable it would be my second choice next to the X-ray glasses! https://t.co/YhwcHWbyVC 3 days ago

BeatriceGiroux

Vintage Movie Stars Marilyn Monroe Life-Size Cardboard Standup https://t.co/GhPkSidQa0 4 days ago

scotnews_edits

scotnews_edits Life-size Marilyn Monroe statue for sale on Scots Gumtree complete with fan for blowi… https://t.co/nAfOewab4N ➜… https://t.co/GMJg6VdD7V 1 week ago

YourGiftLists

Your Gift Lists Marilyn Monroe 💋 White Swim Suit Life-Size Cardboard Cutout Standup https://t.co/uKwW7Xuezm #Vintage #MovieStars… https://t.co/TIM4BTxA4C 1 week ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Know any Marilyn Monroe fans who would love this life-sized statue? https://t.co/OwIOXecQZg 1 week ago

iainpope73

Iain Pope It's the eyes....THE EYES https://t.co/NqsGQVktlx 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.