Tennis star John McEnroe shares video ridiculing ‘crazy aunt’ Margaret Court for her ‘homophobic’ views

PinkNews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The 80s tennis legend John McEnroe has made a scathing video mocking the multi-Grand Slam champion and notorious ‘homophobe’ Margaret Court, calling her the “crazy aunt” of tennis. Court’s lifetime of sporting achievements were celebrated at a ceremony in Melbourne on Monday, but her plaudits...
Recent related news from verified sources

John McEnroe hopes Serena Williams can beat ‘crazy aunt’ Margaret Court’s record


Indian Express

McEnroe hopes Serena passes record of 'crazy aunt' Court

John McEnroe calls on Serena Williams to overtake Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams and "leave her offensive views in the past".
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

