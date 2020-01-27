Global  

Josh Scowen: Sunderland sign QPR midfielder for an undisclosed fee

BBC Local News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Sunderland sign midfielder Josh Scowen from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.
