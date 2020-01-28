Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wales smacking ban: Your questions answered

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
What if a parent from England, unaware of the ban, is caught smacking their child in Wales?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What does the plastic bag ban mean for you? We got answers for you [Video]What does the plastic bag ban mean for you? We got answers for you

Ready or not, plastic bags will soon be no more at Wegmans. This change can raise a lot of questions. So we asked Wegmans for you.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:47Published

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires [Video]Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires. The New South Wales Police released a statement on Monday regarding the charges. Legal action has been taken against 183..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.