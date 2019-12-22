Global  

Triple death crash involving double-decker bus was 'unavoidable'

Daily Record Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Triple death crash involving double-decker bus was 'unavoidable'Dimitar Georgiev, 32, Zaharina Hristova, 37, and Silyan Stefanov, 42, were all killed in the crash.
Triple death crash driver sobs in court as he recalls horror smash with double-decker bus

Triple death crash driver sobs in court as he recalls horror smash with double-decker busMarin Rachev said he is haunted at night by memories of Zaharina Hristova, Silyan Stefanov and Dimitar Georgiev who died in  the crash.
Daily Record

