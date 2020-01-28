Government steps up plans to reopen railway lines closed under the Beeching Axe Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

More than 5,000 miles of track and nearly 1,500 stations were closed between 1964 and 1970 More than 5,000 miles of track and nearly 1,500 stations were closed between 1964 and 1970 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Surrey Live Which line in Surrey would you like to see reopened? https://t.co/nPbVsRU8nE 44 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Government steps up plans to reopen railway lines closed under the Beeching Axe: https://t.co/INTyqnNaDy 2 hours ago