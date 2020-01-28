Coronation Street statement over death of actor Neville Buswell

Buswell, who played Ray Langton in Weatherfield for 10 years, is thought to have died in Las Vegas, where he lived.



Recent related news from verified sources Neville Buswell dies aged 77 as tributes to Coronation Street legend pour in The actor - best known for his role on the long running ITV1 soap, which has broadcast since the 1960s - has sparked an outpouring of grief.

Tamworth Herald 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Coronation Street statement over death of legendary star https://t.co/no7wXfxtS4 1 hour ago