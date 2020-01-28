'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign spent £46m of taxpayers' cash without making a difference, watchdog finds

Publicity splurge was much-mocked at the time for leaving people in the dark about the preparations they should make



Recent related videos from verified sources Watchdog report 'far worse' than imagined: Trump U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday claimed an inspector general report on the FBI probe into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign illustrated an "attempted overthrow" of.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:14Published on December 10, 2019 Report finds FBI probe of Trump 2016 campaign legitimate The Department of Justice's watchdog on Monday (December 9) announced that FBI agents were 'properly authorized' to launch an investigation into then-candidate Donald.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:04Published on December 10, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this GOB News Portal 'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign spent £46m of taxpayers' cash without making a difference, watchdog … https://t.co/bcMDKc0AYB 1 hour ago kellyman 'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign spent £46m of taxpayers' cash without making a difference, watchdog … https://t.co/o4npxDDUvA 1 hour ago GOB TV and Radio 'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign spent £46m of taxpayers' cash without making a difference, watchdog … https://t.co/MirqSujaJ2 1 hour ago