Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rugby League news: Israel Folau close to joining Super League club, Aidan Sezer hailed, journalists give their predictions

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Rugby League news: Israel Folau close to joining Super League club, Aidan Sezer hailed, journalists give their predictionsThe latest news from across the game as we countdown to Super League.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: SSN's quick-fire Super League quiz!

SSN's quick-fire Super League quiz! 01:31

 Sky Sports News' Jenna Brooks asks some famous faces the quick-fire questions ahead of the Super League launch this week.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Maloney excited for Sonny Bill reunion [Video]Maloney excited for Sonny Bill reunion

James Maloney says he's excited to play against former team-mate Sonny Bill Williams when they face off in the new Super League season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:04Published

Gelling: Wigan tried to sign me [Video]Gelling: Wigan tried to sign me

Anthony Gelling says he held discussions with his former club Wigan Warriors before opting to sign for Warrington Wolves

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rugby League news: Israel Folau joins Catalans, Robert Elstone releases statement, Danny Houghton contract latest

The latest news from across the game as we countdown to Super League
Hull Daily Mail

Sport24.co.za | Folau signs for Super League club Catalans Dragons

Former Australian rugby union star Israel Folau, sacked over anti-gay comments, has signed a one-year contract with Catalans Dragons.
News24


Tweets about this

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Disgraced rugby union star Israel Folau signs for Super League outfit Catalans Dragons - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/Xv6mRCbY7v 3 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Israel Folau signs for Super League side Catalans Dragons on one-year deal - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/bNn47SGWWh 3 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Israel Folau signs with Super League club Catalans Dragons - Rugby Union News https://t.co/LEKZAzYQkD https://t.co/tu2U0ET78f 3 minutes ago

sportingnewsww

Sporting News ⚽️ Israel Folau has joined Super League side Catalans Dragons on a one-year contract following his sacking for anti-LG… https://t.co/yleN7imdkU 6 minutes ago

world_news_eng

World News RT @smh: The 30-year-old dual-code international, who has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia for making homophobic comments o… 6 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Super League & RFL Statements: Israel Folau - Rugby Leagues News https://t.co/6FkGfTg2DG https://t.co/T40r3bsB1U 12 minutes ago

Tier2RugbyForum

Tier 2 & 3 Rugby RT @jonboy79: So Izzy Folau is a #Catalans player. Interesting that the club have put in a clause that will allow them to terminate the one… 13 minutes ago

reavo81

Paul Reavley Phenomenal stuff @TheRFL @SuperLeague just when you are trying to improve the image of the sport you go the opposit… https://t.co/5dDES4TLve 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.