BBC radio host Nicholas Parsons dies

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC Radio 4's Just a Minute, has died aged 96 after a short illness, his agent says.
Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96He died after hospital treatment
Cornish Guardian

Nicholas Parsons, BBC radio host, dies aged 96


Telegraph.co.uk

ElfieW

Elfrieda Waren RT @GylesB1: The end of an era. Nicholas Parsons was such a lovely man - and so versatile: actor, entertainer, writer, TV star & radio host… 4 seconds ago

BrianBamberger

Brian Bamberger RT @BBCBreaking: Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC Radio 4's Just a Minute, has died aged 96 after a short illness, his agent says https://t.co… 6 seconds ago

TalkingTV

Avidan Holy shit, Nicholas Parsons passed away? I'm gutted. Just A Minute was what introduced me to the world of British c… https://t.co/DvWT6Dpp2R 12 seconds ago

emilykatesy

Emily Kate Spruce RT @guardian: Nicholas Parsons, host of Just a Minute, dies aged 96 | Television | The Guardian https://t.co/6uMVdHmbCC 19 seconds ago

Lovely_Glambert

💖⚘Lovely Glambert 🌻💜GM-my heart💓💖🎵🎶 Awweee 😔 BBC radio host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96 https://t.co/NvvaCpPF3v Sent via @updayUK 20 seconds ago

BenedictMPWhite

Benedict White Nicholas Parsons, BBC radio host, dies aged 96. Very sad news. 😢 https://t.co/Qkdq3VeLvB 21 seconds ago

nazaninemoshiri

Nazanine Moshiri BBC radio host Nicholas Parsons dies - BBC News https://t.co/yyuxrqoVMY 24 seconds ago

gareth0108

Gareth Evans Gammonologist 🕷 RT @jneill: Without hesitation, repetition or deviation Nicholas made this the best show on the radio. Sad. BBC News - BBC radio host Nic… 37 seconds ago

