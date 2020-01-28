Global  

Guns N' Roses announce biggest ever Scottish show with classic line-up

Daily Record Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Guns N' Roses announce biggest ever Scottish show with classic line-upThe band are playing for the very first time since reuniting.
