Love Island's Rebecca left furious at 'hypocrite' Siannise in explosive Luke T row

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Love Island's Rebecca left furious at 'hypocrite' Siannise in explosive Luke T rowSiannise has had her eye on two lads so far, Connagh and Luke T, however Rebecca coupled up with both of them, leaving the 25-year-old livid.
News video: Luke Trotman wants to commit to Siannise Fudge

Luke Trotman wants to commit to Siannise Fudge 01:07

 Luke Trotman will let Siânnise Fudge know he's "ready to give 100 percent to one person" in tonight's (28.01.20) 'Love Island'.

