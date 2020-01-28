Abu WanKinobbi☝🏻 100 in UK test negative for coronavirus as Birmingham man put in isolation https://t.co/qiWZYfUdjw 4 hours ago Susan Robinson RT @jamesdrodger: Almost 100 in UK test negative for coronavirus as Harborne man put in isolation in Birmingham https://t.co/QH4mXzJzO5 5 hours ago James Rodger Almost 100 in UK test negative for coronavirus as Harborne man put in isolation in Birmingham https://t.co/QH4mXzJzO5 6 hours ago Jemma Crew RT @JanekirbyPA: The latest @PA copy on coronavirus https://t.co/WFbOZH3yaS 6 hours ago Jane Kirby The latest @PA copy on coronavirus https://t.co/WFbOZH3yaS 6 hours ago Pratyaya Mitra With two suspected cases of #coronavirus are quarantined in Mumbai, #India is almost at the brink of severe health… https://t.co/CqwRsF9JUT 4 days ago