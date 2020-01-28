Global  

Jaden Smith just called Tyler, The Creator his boyfriend… again

PinkNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Tyler, The Creator wasn’t the only one thrilled to score his first-ever Grammy for Best Rap Album, his “boyfriend” Jaden Smith was as well. Tyler and Smith have teased fans at the prospect of them dating for years. In 2018, Jaden Smith got people talking while performing at a Los Angeles, US, music...
News video: Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:12

 Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music. Tyler, the Creator,...

Jaden Smith Congratulates 'Boyfriend' Tyler, the Creator on His Grammys 2020 Win

Jaden Smith is celebrating “boyfriend” Tyler, the Creator‘s win! The 21-year-old singer took to Twitter on Sunday night (January 26) to congratulate the...
Just Jared

Jaden Smith Celebrates "Boyfriend" Tyler, the Creator's 2020 Grammys Win

Perhaps no one is happier for Tyler, the Creator than Jaden Smith. At the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the artist took home the coveted Best Rap Album...
E! Online


