Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn fights back tears in emotional NTAs speech

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn fights back tears in emotional NTAs speechShe thanked the "big bosses" at Coronation Street, before paying tribute to her late grandfather.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronation Street Soap Scoop - Tragedy for Maria [Video]Coronation Street Soap Scoop - Tragedy for Maria

Coming up on Coronation Street, an emotional week ahead for Daniel and Maria.

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronation Street's Charlie Lawson is my hero says cystic fibrosis sufferer Nicole Adams

Coronation Street's Charlie Lawson is my hero says cystic fibrosis sufferer Nicole AdamsCystic fibrosis sufferer Nicole Adams has thanked Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson for his support as she embarks on a campaign to make the drugs which...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XtraCorrie

Xtra Corrie Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn fights back tears in emotional NTAs speech - Birmingham Live… https://t.co/oTQzSTbviy 33 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn fights back tears in emotional NTAs speech: https://t.co/GGLpMQCp90 #NTAs 34 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn fights back tears in emotional NTAs speech https://t.co/LVbSYXXZiE 2 hours ago

rachaellmaynard

❤️❤️Rachael❤️❤️ RT @soapscoop: Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn discusses Sinead's post-death cameos in the soap https://t.co/qTpWUkK37s 15 hours ago

soapscoop

Digital Spy Soaps Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn discusses Sinead's post-death cameos in the soap https://t.co/qTpWUkK37s 15 hours ago

digitalspybrk

DS Breaking News Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn discusses Sinead's post-death cameos in the soap https://t.co/CJS4xsxNfF 15 hours ago

LiamEversedge11

Liam Eversedge RT @TheSunShowbiz: Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn soaks up the sun in daring swimsuit on holiday https://t.co/d80AvrCggS 6 days ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn soaks up the sun in daring swimsuit on holiday https://t.co/d80AvrCggS 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.