Jack Ross breaks silence on Aiden McGeady links as former Celtic star attends Hibs clash Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ross managed McGeady at Sunderland but he insists he didn't even know the winger was at the game. Ross managed McGeady at Sunderland but he insists he didn't even know the winger was at the game. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this