Louis Johnson stabbing: Boy, 16, arrested over East Croydon station attack

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The boy is being held in connection with the death of a teenager at East Croydon station.
East Croydon stabbing: Victim named as boy, 16, stabbed to death inside station

East Croydon stabbing: Victim named as boy, 16, stabbed to death inside stationLouis Johnson was stabbed on the overbridge inside the busy station during rush hour
Croydon Advertiser Also reported by •BBC News

