Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NTA winners 2020 - all the National Television Awards as Peaky Blinders and Cillian Murphy win big

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
NTA winners 2020 - all the National Television Awards as Peaky Blinders and Cillian Murphy win bigThe Geordie duo picked up the award for the 19th time in a row at the ceremony on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: National Television Awards winners 2020

National Television Awards winners 2020 00:58

 Take a look at the winners of the National Television Awards 2020, which took place at the O2 in Greenwich, London.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards [Video]Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards

Celebrities walked the red carpet ahead of the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena. The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race, former Love Island contestants, Tom Jones, Ricky Gervais, Emma Willis and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Peaky Blinders favourite to win Best Drama at National Television Awards 2020

Peaky Blinders, centred around Birmingham crime family the Shelbys, wrapped up its fifth season last year and it's on course to take a gong at the awards...
Tamworth Herald

Peaky Blinders Leads the Pack at 2020 Britain's National TV Awards

The BBC crime drama television series wins the best drama while the actor Cillian Murphy takes home the best drama performance at the January 28 awards show.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

frank_dashwood

Frank Dashwood @piersmorgan looks like you are correct again Piers.... https://t.co/6H24pyIPch 2 minutes ago

MLRPromoPlus

MLR Promotions Plus RT @MarkLRandall: Who won at the NTAs 2020? National Television Awards winners in full - Click here 👉🏻👉🏻 https://t.co/gF902LnhEe #NTA #NTA… 6 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live NTA winners 2020 - all the National Television Awards as Peaky Blinders and Cillian Murphy win big https://t.co/AJ7kIsbS61 15 minutes ago

YahooCelebUK

Yahoo Celebrity UK Here's who won what at the #NTAs https://t.co/C61JTmyPTZ 17 minutes ago

SmileyRose_UK

SmileyRose♥UK National Television Awards 2020 - Winners list as Ant & Dec battle for 19th gong https://t.co/QhjMX7jFoT 36 minutes ago

Shotgooner

Cleo Sharp BBC News - National Television Awards 2020: Mrs Brown beats Ricky Gervais and Fleabag https://t.co/uUy7M7jPv0 winners Mrs Brown well done 1 hour ago

enjoylifebili

Enjoy Life NTAs 2020: Full list of winners from National Television Awards 2020 as Ant & Dec make history https://t.co/pOdxx9JZfj #NTAs #NTAAwards 1 hour ago

ekitchener97

QueenElizabeth🎁☃️🎄 RT @RadioTimes: Jesy Nelson: 'Odd One Out' at the #NTAs wins in the Factual category – congratulations Jesy! https://t.co/AztvwqWpvE https:… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.