Ant and Dec win 19th NTA award Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- The sitcom wins for a fifth year, while Ant and Dec, Jesy Nelson and Michael Palin are also honoured. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources National Television Awards winners 2020 Take a look at the winners of the National Television Awards 2020, which took place at the O2 in Greenwich, London. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published 6 hours ago Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott Piers Morgan claims he is boycotting the National Television Awards (NTAs) because he doesn't want to see 'This Morning' presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield win again. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:34Published 17 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this