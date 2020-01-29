Ovo Energy fined £8.9 million by Ofgem after customers overcharged and sent wrong statements Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Ofgem said that Ovo has agreed to pay the hefty fine after some customers were undercharged or overcharged due to problems on its IT systems. Ofgem said that Ovo has agreed to pay the hefty fine after some customers were undercharged or overcharged due to problems on its IT systems. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Uswitch PR Team “Today we have commented on two energy companies being fined by Ofgem for messing up their customers’ bills. https://t.co/qfboEopyZU 1 hour ago David Watson Ofgem have fined Ovo £8.9m this morning for communication and billing issues in the period to 2018 https://t.co/bnoSDoEUjw 4 hours ago