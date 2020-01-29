Global  

Ovo Energy fined £8.9 million by Ofgem after customers overcharged and sent wrong statements

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Ovo Energy fined £8.9 million by Ofgem after customers overcharged and sent wrong statementsOfgem said that Ovo has agreed to pay the hefty fine after some customers were undercharged or overcharged due to problems on its IT systems.
Ovo Energy to pay £8.9m for overcharging customers

More than half a million of the firm's customers received energy bills that were inaccurate.
BBC News


