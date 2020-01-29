Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers shop

BBC Local News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The school bus was thought to have been carrying about 20 pupils at the time of the crash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Single-decker school bus crashes into barber shop

Single-decker school bus crashes into barber shop 00:33

 Twenty pupils had a lucky escape this morning (Weds) when their school bus crashed into a barber shop.The bus came off the road and collided with Stay Fresh Barbers on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, South Yorks.There are thought to be no serious injuries in the incident that happened at...

Recent related videos from verified sources

A single-decker school bus had a close shave when it crashed into a barber shop [Video]A single-decker school bus had a close shave when it crashed into a barber shop

Twenty pupils had a lucky escape this morning (Weds) when their school bus crashed into a barber shop. The bus came off the road and collided with Stay Fresh Barbers on Handsworth Road, Handsworth,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

School Bus Crashes Into UK Barber Shop; Business Owner Fears She’s ‘Lost Everything’ [Video]School Bus Crashes Into UK Barber Shop; Business Owner Fears She’s ‘Lost Everything’

Twenty-five students are lucky to be alive after their school bus crashed into a barber shop. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers with 20 children on board

Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers with 20 children on boardThe school bus ploughed into a hairdressing salon and barbers, according to reports
Tamworth Herald

Crash involving a school bus injuries 5 and closes Red Lion Road in Bear

A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus injuries a woman and four kids while closing Red Lion Road (Del. 71) in the area of Del. 7 in Bear Wednesday...
Delawareonline

You Might Like


Tweets about this

clevanjohnson

🇯🇲 RT @birmingham_live: BREAKING: Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers with 20 children on board https://t.co/JBklx9gUxA 7 minutes ago

TommyComedy2

TommyComedy Sheffield crash: School bus with 25 children onboard crashes into barbers. Fortunately there were no serious inju… https://t.co/D0flklORSu 15 minutes ago

GeminiCHO

Gemini Ltd #Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers shop https://t.co/8M3xMoZrBC 18 minutes ago

coshgirl

coshgirl Children injured after school bus #driver crashes vehicle into barber's shop https://t.co/0POUStfecZ 30 minutes ago

clark_topham

Sophie Topham-Clark RT @BBCSheffield: Emergency services on the scene after school bus crashes into Sheffield barbers shop: https://t.co/0ZFODJRnDP https://t.c… 33 minutes ago

KevinRoddy

Kevin Roddy Must have been trying to take a short cut!! BBC News - Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers shop https://t.co/7EeSmq5Ieu 37 minutes ago

ChristieLee1989

Christieeeee! BBC News - Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers shop https://t.co/rzRdMB6rXi 50 minutes ago

ReformedPsycho

Sean Sullivan School bus full of pupils crashes into barber shop in Sheffield https://t.co/0cWci8AUHg https://t.co/Yy1PafpJLo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.