Love Island viewers left raging as Rebecca eyes up Siannise's man for third time Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Siannise has both Luke T and Wallace vying for her affection but she's got competition as Rebecca eyes up Wallace. Siannise has both Luke T and Wallace vying for her affection but she's got competition as Rebecca eyes up Wallace. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sophie Piper and Connor Durman up for Love Island elimination Sophie Piper and Connor Durman up for Love Island elimination The duo received the fewest number of votes from the public on Sunday's (26th January) episode of the ITV2 reality show. And their failure.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:31Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this