Gareth Thomas leads boycott against disgraced Israel Folau playing rugby in the UK

PinkNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Gareth Thomas said he is “really upset” by the signing of disgraced Australian rugby union player Israel Folau to the Super League’s Catalans Dragons. Thomas said he was disappointed by the decision to welcome Folau into the league after he was sacked from both his former rugby union team and the...
News video: Israel Folau: Catalan Dragons spark shock after signing player who said 'hell awaits' gay people

Israel Folau: Catalan Dragons spark shock after signing player who said 'hell awaits' gay people 03:00

 Israel Folau was sacked from the Australian national rugby union team last year over homophobic comments he made on social media. Now he's sparked shock by signing for Catalan Dragons. View on euronews

Carney: Catalans Folau deal astonishing [Video]Carney: Catalans Folau deal astonishing

Former Ireland international Brian Carney has criticised Catalans Dragons for signing Israel Folau while distancing themselves from the player's views on homosexuality.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

'Folau signing alienates LGBT fans' [Video]'Folau signing alienates LGBT fans'

Britain's first openly gay rugby league player Keegan Hirst says Catalans Dragons signing of Israel Folau has undermined the sport's work on equality and inclusion.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:30Published


Rugby evening headlines as Israel Folau could make rugby comeback in Wales and Dan Biggar is rested

Rugby evening headlines as Israel Folau could make rugby comeback in Wales and Dan Biggar is restedHe's been banned from playing rugby league in the NRL and has been linked with a move abroad
Wales Online

Gareth Thomas issues strong statement on Israel Folau development that's left him 'really upset'

Gareth Thomas issues strong statement on Israel Folau development that's left him 'really upset'Folau is back in sport after signing for Super League side Catalan Dragons on Tuesday
Wales Online


PinkNews

PinkNews Gareth Thomas leads boycott against disgraced Israel Folau playing rugby in the UK https://t.co/0jAwqxeGXy 3 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Gareth Thomas leads boycott against disgraced Israel Folau playing rugby in the UK… https://t.co/BXSuS1TgUq 8 minutes ago

