Winners of the 2020 National Television Awards - Ant and Dec, Peaky Blinders, Emmerdale

Wales Online Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Winners of the 2020 National Television Awards - Ant and Dec, Peaky Blinders, Emmerdale
A roundup of the winners and nominees in this year's National Television Awards
News video: National Television Awards winners 2020

National Television Awards winners 2020 00:58

 Take a look at the winners of the National Television Awards 2020, which took place at the O2 in Greenwich, London.

Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards [Video]Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards

Celebrities walked the red carpet ahead of the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena. The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race, former Love Island contestants, Tom Jones, Ricky Gervais, Emma Willis and..

Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott [Video]Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott

Piers Morgan claims he is boycotting the National Television Awards (NTAs) because he doesn't want to see 'This Morning' presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield win again.

NTA winners 2020 - all the National Television Awards as Peaky Blinders and Cillian Murphy win big

The Geordie duo picked up the award for the 19th time in a row at the ceremony on Tuesday
Tamworth Herald

National Television Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners in each category

Ant & Dec took home the TV Presenters of the Year for a staggering 19th consecutive year
Bristol Post

Tweets about this

mixeryeji

ela love’s jesy 🌸 RT @RadioTimes: Jesy Nelson: 'Odd One Out' at the #NTAs wins in the Factual category – congratulations Jesy! https://t.co/AztvwqWpvE https:… 32 minutes ago

Vita80507791

Vita RT @BBCNews: Jesy Nelson, David Walliams, Michael Palin and of course Ant and Dec! Here are the big winners at this year's National Televi… 42 minutes ago

entertainmentIE

entertainment.ie The Irish did us proud #ntas https://t.co/CRVtuWVQOz 1 hour ago

rachel_emily85

Rachel Emily Parkes RT @PAImages: Award winners Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Michael Palin, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and Jesy Nelson du… 1 hour ago

MrIanHitchings

Ian Hitchings Congratulations to all the National Television Awards 2020 winners! #NTAs #NTAs2020 2 hours ago

