Scott Hogan: Aston Villa loan striker to Birmingham City

BBC Local News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Aston Villa loan Scott Hogan to cross-city rivals Birmingham City after cutting short his stint at Stoke City.
News video: Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan 01:22

 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Aston Villa fans notice what Scott Hogan has done following Birmingham City transfer

Aston Villa fans notice what Scott Hogan has done following Birmingham City transferAston Villa news - Hogan will spend the rest of the season at BCFC after loan move from AVFC
Tamworth Herald

Birmingham City fans are loving what Aston Villa loanee Scott Hogan has posted

Birmingham City fans are loving what Aston Villa loanee Scott Hogan has postedBirmingham City news - Hogan was straight into the starting line-up for the visit of Nottingham Forest after his loan from AVFC and responded by scoring a debut...
Walsall Advertiser


avfcnewsgossip

AVFC News & Gossip RT @Jamorushton: First goals for Scott Hogan who is fighting for his career. His story is one worth rooting for. He's no academy lad who h… 6 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Birmingham #City transfer news: What's happening with Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan - Birmingham Live… https://t.co/6W1OCfkCcx 8 hours ago

Jamorushton

james First goals for Scott Hogan who is fighting for his career. His story is one worth rooting for. He's no academy la… https://t.co/oJlB4TIXvD 13 hours ago

clintgalvin

Clint Galvin RT @avfchistory: 🗓ON THIS DAY: Saturday 3 February 2018 Goals from Scott Hogan, Albert Adomah and @JackGrealish1 gave Aston Villa a 3-2 wi… 16 hours ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Scott Hogan issues cryptic reasoning behind failed Aston Villa spell after Blues switch https://t.co/gch1RrLRyH https://t.co/H1FnRy3cJR 21 hours ago

BirminghamFNH

Birmingham NewsHound 'It hurts' - Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan's brutal admission after Birm #BCFC #KRO #bluesLIVE #FNH https://t.co/tcZ6HIyvBo 1 day ago

AstonVillaFNH

Villa News Hound 'It hurts' - Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan's brutal admission after Bi #AVFC #UTV #VillaFamily #FNH https://t.co/Dc6D7f2ueY 1 day ago

ChampChatPod

The ChampionshipChat Podcast Scott Hogan signed for Birmingham City last week from bitter rivals Aston Villa.📝 Some supporters weren’t please w… https://t.co/81aJf8IOeK 1 day ago

