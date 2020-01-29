Global  

Northern rail to be put into public ownership

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Troubled rail firm Northern is to be brought under government control from 1 March, after months of disruption
Transport Secretary reveals Northern Rail announcement this week

Future of Northern Rail being evaluated, says Government [Video]Future of Northern Rail being evaluated, says Government

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced he is evaluating a proposal from Northern Rail on options for continuing its franchise.

Grant Shapps to take action on Northern rail franchise [Video]Grant Shapps to take action on Northern rail franchise

Train operator Northern is to be stripped of its franchise, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, as fares across Britain rose by an average of 2.7%. The introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw..

Recent related news from verified sources

Beeching rail cuts fund gives boost to plans to reopen Bere Alston to Tavistock line

Beeching rail cuts fund gives boost to plans to reopen Bere Alston to Tavistock lineThe line between Bere Alston and Tavistock North closed in 1968 as part of the Beeching Axe, but with the majority of the track still in tact and under public...
North Devon Journal

Northern rail franchise: Your tales of 'atrocious' service

Commuters and business owners in one village express their frustration about rail disruption.
BBC News


