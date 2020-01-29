Duncan Campbell RT @standardnews: BREAKING: Northern Rail to be handed into public ownership from March https://t.co/FIzjiYSmTg 8 seconds ago Grumpypeet RT @SkyNewsBreak: Sky News understands the Northern rail franchise will be put into public ownership from 1 March 19 seconds ago Connor James Ibbetson RT @YouGov: 51% of Britons - including 65% of Northerners - support the decision for Northern rail to be put into public ownership. Only 12… 32 seconds ago Chris Slater RT @MENnewsdesk: BREAKING: Northern Rail franchise will be taken into public ownership from March 1. More soon. 33 seconds ago David Marshall RT @itvtynetees: BREAKING: Northern Rail is to be taken into public ownership. Early reports suggest this will happen in March. https://t.c… 35 seconds ago The Team New post: Struggling rail firm Northern to be put into public ownership https://t.co/EwjGd6wfaV 57 seconds ago Grumpypeet RT @bbclaurak: Confirmed - Northern Rail into public ownership from March 1st 57 seconds ago SimpleNews.co.uk Northern Rail to be handed into public ownership from March https://t.co/KKXjkdWMvb https://t.co/U6kjAuBo6K 1 minute ago