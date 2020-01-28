Global  

Gloucestershire Extinction Rebellion members have charges dropped after causing disruption at London City Airport

Stroud Life Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Gloucestershire Extinction Rebellion members have charges dropped after causing disruption at London City AirportSenan Clifford and David Lambert were arrested during the October Rebellion after gluing themselves to the entrance of London City Airport.
News video: Trial of Extinction Rebellion protesters collapses after ‘abject failure’ by CPS

Trial of Extinction Rebellion protesters collapses after ‘abject failure’ by CPS 01:02

 A trial of Extinction Rebellion protesters has collapsed after what a judge described as an "abject failure" by the Crown Prosecution Service. Five climate activists were accused of gluing themselves to the concourse between London City Airport and its DLR station in October, and were due to go on...

