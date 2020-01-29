Global  

Alastair Stewart: ITV News presenter steps down over social media 'errors of judgment'

Independent Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
'It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it's been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years' Stewart says
ITV News host Alastair Stewart quits after social media 'error of judgement'

ITV News host Alastair Stewart quits after social media 'error of judgement'The veteran presenter, 67, said in a statement to the PA news agency that he made a "misjudgement which I regret"
Tamworth Herald

Statement from ITN as Alistair Stewart steps down from presenting news

Presenter, who was the country's longest-serving male newsreader, left ITN role following errors of judgement on social media
Tamworth Herald


Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #2020BrexitYear ITV News veteran Alastair Stewart QUITS after 40 years after sending ‘misjudged’ tweet https://t.co/44tldtDvbp 8 minutes ago

qwerty14117587

qwerty Alastair Stewart: Newsreader quits over 'errors of judgement on social media' | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/DFO2Q25qUS 8 minutes ago

goodgolly007

molly brown Alastair Stewart quits as ITV presenter over 'errors of judgment' https://t.co/O29h0Fn83a when he is one of the bes… https://t.co/qbClJ3usDo 9 minutes ago

Billo20Four7

𝔹𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕠 Massive shame this... Always found Alastair's tweets, particularly on news broadcasting, very interesting and hones… https://t.co/K0YHgGtwY5 10 minutes ago

HMS__Lion

HMS Lion In a country where we are supposed to have freedom of speech, it is fast becoming a police state, and literally a P… https://t.co/8j9sH2fSFl 11 minutes ago

SaffronOtter

Saffron Otter ITV News at Ten presenter, Alastair Stewart, said he 'regrets the misjudgement' https://t.co/zJoMo0FAKh 11 minutes ago

Angie_RejoinEU

🕷 #RejoinEU #WeAreTheOppositionNow #FBPE #FBR RT @Angie_RejoinEU: 🥴 What next. Alastair Stewart steps down as ITV News presenter over 'errors of judgement' | UK News | Sky News https:… 11 minutes ago

EarlDavidWebb

Earl David Webb Alastair Stewart: Newsreader quits over 'errors of judgement on social media' https://t.co/0URH4n2lfp Since 2014 wh… https://t.co/pRcFWTzBnu 12 minutes ago

