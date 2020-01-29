Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Straight actor Mathew Horne can’t see the problem with singing a homophobic slur in Gavin and Stacey

PinkNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Gavin and Stacey actor Mathew Horne has defended the inclusion of an anti-LGBT+ slur in the show’s Christmas special. The show faced a flood of viewers complaints over a scene in the Christmas episode saw characters singing along to “Fairytale of New York”. The track includes the infamous line “You...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return [Video]Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return

Joanna Page wants to see 'Gavin and Stacey' return for another special, and would like to see it set in Spain.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:16Published

Larry Lamb calls for a Gavin and Stacey movie [Video]Larry Lamb calls for a Gavin and Stacey movie

Veteran actor Larry Lamb has called for 'Gavin and Stacey' to be turned into a movie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lehw1968

(((Zaid Smith))) RT @PinkNews: Straight actor Mathew Horne can’t see the problem with singing a homophobic slur in Gavin and Stacey https://t.co/dDBlXtcgIt 46 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Straight actor Mathew Horne can’t see the problem with singing a homophobic slur in Gavin and Stacey https://t.co/dDBlXtcgIt 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Straight actor Mathew Horne can’t see the problem with singing a homophobic slur in Gavin and Stacey… https://t.co/JUT2yinj59 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.