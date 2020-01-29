Global  

Leicestershire-based Norton Motorcycles goes into administration

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Administrators called in weeks after management were in court over hundreds of thousands of pounds of unpaid taxes.
Norton Motorcycles goes into administration

Norton Motorcycles goes into administrationThe company has appeared in court
Derby Telegraph

Norton Motorcycles collapses into administration

Norton Motorcycles collapses into administrationOn Wednesday it was announced that the Leicestershire company, which was founded in 1898, had appointed administrators
Tamworth Herald

