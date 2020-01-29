Global  

Alastair Stewart 'quit TV role after black man claimed he called him angry ape on Twitter'

Daily Record Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Alastair Stewart 'quit TV role after black man claimed he called him angry ape on Twitter'The TV presenter and Martin Shapland had argued on Twitter before the newsreader quoted from Shakespeare's Measure for Measure which includes the line "angry ape".
Recent related videos from verified sources

Sir Patrick Stewart is 'Angry, disappointed & guilty' [Video]Sir Patrick Stewart is "Angry, disappointed & guilty"

Sir Patrick Stewart has reprised his role as Jean-Luc Picard, who he says is now "Angry, disappointed & guilty" in Amazon Prime's new series, Picard. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this

msnuk

MSN UK Alastair Stewart 'quit after spat on Twitter with black man' https://t.co/DrMGKqH9wP 59 seconds ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Alastair Stewart 'quit TV role after black man claimed he called him angry ape on Twitter': https://t.co/1k9KXeDHrg 10 hours ago

sodarkmark

sodarkmark @Baddiel According to the Daily Record (!) he quoted a Shakespeare passage which included the word "ape" to a black… https://t.co/rlaud4nI18 11 hours ago

grahamtriggs

Graham Triggs @MitchBenn Apparently he quoted Shakespeare. https://t.co/2DX5Co2luC 12 hours ago

PlasticPlanners

Lego Road Safety & Planning @dunks517 For some reason the article only mentions the spat, and makes no mention of either his first or his secon… https://t.co/vDODyRCmbm 12 hours ago

johnthejack

John Peters @ImIncorrigible https://t.co/uB4Ri7wmEB Though it is apparently a quotation he has used in reply to others. 12 hours ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record The TV presenter and Martin Shapland had argued on Twitter before the newsreader quoted from Shakespeare's Measure… https://t.co/4toqeQmt6N 12 hours ago

