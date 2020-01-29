Fern Britton and Phil Vickery split up after 20 years of marriage

Allan Fern Britton SPLITS from TV chef husband Phil Vickery after 20 years https://t.co/pziofPVWle @DailyMailCeleb 31 minutes ago HELLO! Fern Britton announces she has split from husband Phil Vickery after '20 happy years together' https://t.co/qMfnHxEJDs 41 minutes ago Paulhill RT @OK_Magazine: BREAKING: Fern Britton and husband Phil Vickery split after '20 happy years together' https://t.co/Wja7nr0H6R 42 minutes ago michael boniface Fern Britton SPLITS from TV chef husband Phil Vickery after 20 years of marriage... as pair insist they will 'alway… https://t.co/RJUxFQSvBH 48 minutes ago SomeLikeItHot From Discover on Google https://t.co/BsQSm0kN3F 58 minutes ago OK! Magazine Fern Britton and husband Phil Vickery split after '20 happy years together' 💔 https://t.co/Wja7nr0H6R 1 hour ago Susan Fern Britton SPLITS from TV chef husband Phil Vickery after 20 years of marriage... as pair insist they will 'alway… https://t.co/ddhWuS8IaN 1 hour ago The Sun Showbiz Fern Britton and husband Phil Vickery announce they've split after 20 years https://t.co/kC2ZCCGYLJ 1 hour ago