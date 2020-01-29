Global  

Alex Kane: Why Arlene Foster will be in the hot seat on the Late Late Show

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Alex Kane: Why Arlene Foster will be in the hot seat on the Late Late ShowI can't imagine that when the DUP was propping up the Theresa May and Boris Johnson Governments and working hand-in-glove with Rees-Mogg and the ERG cabal, Arlene Foster ever imagined she'd be spending one of the most important nights in the United Kingdom's post-war history sitting in a television studio in Dublin.
