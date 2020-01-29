Alex Kane: Why Arlene Foster will be in the hot seat on the Late Late Show Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

I can't imagine that when the DUP was propping up the Theresa May and Boris Johnson Governments and working hand-in-glove with Rees-Mogg and the ERG cabal, Arlene Foster ever imagined she'd be spending one of the most important nights in the United Kingdom's post-war history sitting in a television studio in Dublin.

