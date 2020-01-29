Global  

Love Island's Leanne Amaning slams Mike Boateng over shock dumping

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Love Island's Leanne Amaning slams Mike Boateng over shock dumpingSpeaking after her exit, Leanne described being sent home as a "kick in the teeth" and said she was "100% expecting" him to pick couple up with Sophie.
Luke Trotman wants to commit to Siannise Fudge [Video]Luke Trotman wants to commit to Siannise Fudge

Luke Trotman will let Siânnise Fudge know he's "ready to give 100 percent to one person" in tonight's (28.01.20) 'Love Island'.

Love Island's Mike Boateng locks horns with new boy Luke Trotman [Video]Love Island's Mike Boateng locks horns with new boy Luke Trotman

Love Island's Mike Boateng has already locked horns with new boy Luke Trotman over his partner Leanne Amaning.

Love Island's Leanne Amaning 'splits' from Mike Boateng

Love Island's Leanne Amaning 'splits' from Mike BoatengSophie and Connor were the least popular couple in the villa as voted by the public and Connor's shock dumping had Leanne declaring she wasn't going to "waste...
Tamworth Herald

Love Island's Leanne dumped in shock recoupling as Mike couples up with Sophie

Love Island's Leanne dumped in shock recoupling as Mike couples up with SophieLeanne was eliminated from the ITV2 show after being left without a partner following a tense recoupling which saw Mike couple up with Sophie
Tamworth Herald


DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Love Island's dumped Leanne Amaning accuses 'joke' Mike of 'playing a game' https://t.co/NtWN1Ns040 https://t.co/5zWNWTyFgh 13 seconds ago

lizzyade__

Liz RT @TobiRachel_: So Leanne has left the #LoveIsland villa. I've got her exit interview right here!! She said Mike sending her home was li… 6 minutes ago

