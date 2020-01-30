Tesco car park being used by 'Fast and Furious wannabes' with both male and female drivers at wheel Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A CCTV van and strict enforcement are being used to fight the problem. A CCTV van and strict enforcement are being used to fight the problem. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this