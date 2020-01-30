Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > HS2 'set to go ahead after Chancellor Sajid David backs funding'

HS2 'set to go ahead after Chancellor Sajid David backs funding'

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Chancellor planning to tell Boris Johnson he supports rail link ahead of a crucial meeting to decide the project's future.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GillJames54

Gill James RT @tlarner: HS2 'set to go ahead after Chancellor Sajid David backs funding' https://t.co/8pCRBDLXqH 39 minutes ago

FarndonDavid

Davidbanks HS2: Chancellor Sajid Javid backs project ahead of crucial meeting looking after his Gravy train friends https://t.co/Yb3BhddUxh 44 minutes ago

tlarner

Tony Larner HS2 'set to go ahead after Chancellor Sajid David backs funding' https://t.co/8pCRBDLXqH 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.