Nigel Farage cut off by Mairead McGuinness in European Parliament

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Nigel Farage cut off by Mairead McGuinness while making final remarks to European Parliament.
 Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reflects on being asked to leave the European Parliament following his speech in Brussels. Farage and his allies waved Union flags following the speech, with the UK set to leave the EU on January 31.

Nigel Farage has been cut-off during his EU farewell speech

Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, said, "put your flags away. You're leaving and take them with you".
SBS

Nigel Farage's mic was cut off inside European Parliament ahead of Brexit Day

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's microphone was cut off by Mairead McGuinness inside the European Parliament for waving the British flag.  
USATODAY.com


philip_bergin

philip bergin RT @OxfordDiplomat: Mairead McGuinness doing Ireland and the EU proud. As Nigel Farage tries to be as rude and as arrogant as possible. “P… 13 seconds ago

2005fuchsia

vivian jones RT @Haggis_UK: Mairead McGuinness cuts Nigel Farage's mic - "Sit down, put your flags away - you're leaving - & take them with you - goodby… 1 minute ago

slowlaner66

William J. Donaldson RT @SloughForEU: Nigel Farage and his UKIP / Brexit party co-conspirators highlight all the worst attributes of English nationalism. Small… 3 minutes ago

AlanaMcSorley

Alana McSorley RT @BBCNewsNI: "Put your flags away, you're leaving... Goodbye" Mairead McGuinness, Irish MEP and vice president of the European Parliamen… 6 minutes ago

