The long-awaited trans Pride flag emoji is finally coming to phones in 2020

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Finally, after years of tenacious work by the Powerful Trans Lobby, Unicode has announced that it’s bringing in two new emojis for trans people. The pink, white and blue trans Pride flag emoji and the trans symbol emoji are two of the 117 new emojis that the Unicode Consortium will release in 2020. The trans …... 👓 View full article



