The long-awaited trans Pride flag emoji is finally coming to phones in 2020

PinkNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Finally, after years of tenacious work by the Powerful Trans Lobby, Unicode has announced that it’s bringing in two new emojis for trans people. The pink, white and blue trans Pride flag emoji and the trans symbol emoji are two of the 117 new emojis that the Unicode Consortium will release in 2020. The trans …...
 Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 The Unicode Consortium recently announced their approved list of emojis to be rolled out on iOS 14 and other platforms in 2020. Emoji 13.0 will include 62 new emojis ranging from animals and food to household objects and miscellaneous...

