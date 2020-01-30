Six Nations: Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi to miss Six Nations start

Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi will miss the Six Nations opening games with a hamstring injury.



Recent related videos from verified sources Six Nations: Scotland in profile A look at the Scotland team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to improve on a disappointing showing at the World Cup. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published 1 week ago Six Nations: Italy in profile A look at the Italy team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to avoid a fifth consecutive wooden spoon. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Six Nations: Italy flanker Jake Polledri relishing facing land of his grandfather BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Italy flanker Jake Polledri says facing Wales in Cardiff on Saturday will be extra special for him given his Welsh ancestry.

BBC Local News 1 day ago



England flanker Packer out of Women's Six Nations Defending Grand Slam champions England will be without Marlie Packer for the Women's Six Nations after the flanker underwent ankle surgery.

BBC News 4 days ago



