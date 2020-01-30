Global  

Six Nations: Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi to miss Six Nations start

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi will miss the Six Nations opening games with a hamstring injury.
Six Nations: Italy flanker Jake Polledri relishing facing land of his grandfather

BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Italy flanker Jake Polledri says facing Wales in Cardiff on Saturday will be extra special for him given his Welsh ancestry.
England flanker Packer out of Women's Six Nations

Defending Grand Slam champions England will be without Marlie Packer for the Women's Six Nations after the flanker underwent ankle surgery.
