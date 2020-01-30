Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Harvey Weinstein accusers tell trial he excused depraved acts as 'film industry norm'

Harvey Weinstein accusers tell trial he excused depraved acts as 'film industry norm'

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Dawn Dunning, took to the witness stand at Weinstein's rape trial, describing a powerful Hollywood figure they say preyed on their vulnerabilities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: More Women Set to Testify In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

More Women Set to Testify In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial 01:21

 More women are taking the stand against Harvey Weinstein in his New York rape trial to describe their alleged encounters with the Hollywood producer.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Witness Testifies Mogul Dismissive, 'Don't Make A Big Deal About This' [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Witness Testifies Mogul Dismissive, 'Don't Make A Big Deal About This'

Two more women took the stand Wednesday in the Harvey Weinstein trial as prosecutors try to prove he's a serial predator. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: 2 More Accusers Expected On The Stand Today [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: 2 More Accusers Expected On The Stand Today

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping an unnamed woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on then-production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here's How Harvey Weinstein's Defense Lawyers Are Trying to Undermine Accusers' Credibility

Harvey Weinstein‘s defense lawyers are claiming that his accusers “bragged” about having affairs with him. The 67-year-old disgraced producer left with his...
Just Jared Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaFOXNews.comCBC.caSeattle Times

Why didn’t accusers abandon Weinstein? Expert to weigh in

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the defense’s go-to question at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial: If the once-revered Hollywood mogul is a revolting sexual predator,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caReuters IndiaReuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.