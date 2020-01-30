Global  

Dear Matt Hancock. No more grandiose gestures, we demand action on PrEP in the UK

PinkNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Natasha Dhumma, head of policy and campaigns at the National AIDS Trust, explains for PinkNews why the British government’s sluggish approach to PrEP must be held accountable. Today marks exactly one year since the health secretary Matt Hancock proudly announced that the government had set itself the goal of ending...
