Cardiff City: Bournemouth full back joins Bluebirds on loan

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Australia international fullback Brad Smith joins Cardiff City on loan from Premier League Bournemouth
Cardiff City transfer news: Bluebirds linked with Crystal Palace star plus Sol Bamba's admission

Cardiff City transfer news: Bluebirds linked with Crystal Palace star plus Sol Bamba's admissionA full roundup of the latest transfer news, views and gossip from Cardiff City Stadium
Wales Online

Cardiff City battling Nottingham Forest and Bristol City to sign Wigan midfielder - reports

Cardiff City battling Nottingham Forest and Bristol City to sign Wigan midfielder - reportsCardiff City transfer news as the Bluebirds look to make their first signing of the January transfer window and this goalscoring playmaker might well fit the...
Wales Online


