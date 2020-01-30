Global  

Ianis Hagi to Rangers as Gheorghe's son closes in on shock Ibrox switch

Daily Record Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Ianis Hagi to Rangers as Gheorghe's son closes in on shock Ibrox switchHLN state the 21-year-old is en route to Glasgow to seal a loan deal with an option to buy with the Premiership side.
Tweets about this

55loyalist

Braw 🇬🇧 RT @BarryAnderson_: Ianis Hagi, son of Gheorghe, has agreed to join Rangers on loan from Genk. He is a Romanian international midfielder. D… 12 minutes ago

DamianCalin

Neamţiu Călin Damian Ianis Hagi, the son of the legendary Gheorghe Hagi, will leave Genk and join Rangers on loan 'till the summer. The… https://t.co/zhv61i4yH8 21 minutes ago

BarryAnderson_

Barry Anderson Ianis Hagi, son of Gheorghe, has agreed to join Rangers on loan from Genk. He is a Romanian international midfielde… https://t.co/DRQARZAxOZ 44 minutes ago

