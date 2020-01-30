Ianis Hagi to Rangers as Gheorghe's son closes in on shock Ibrox switch Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

HLN state the 21-year-old is en route to Glasgow to seal a loan deal with an option to buy with the Premiership side. HLN state the 21-year-old is en route to Glasgow to seal a loan deal with an option to buy with the Premiership side. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Braw 🇬🇧 RT @BarryAnderson_: Ianis Hagi, son of Gheorghe, has agreed to join Rangers on loan from Genk. He is a Romanian international midfielder. D… 12 minutes ago Neamţiu Călin Damian Ianis Hagi, the son of the legendary Gheorghe Hagi, will leave Genk and join Rangers on loan 'till the summer. The… https://t.co/zhv61i4yH8 21 minutes ago Barry Anderson Ianis Hagi, son of Gheorghe, has agreed to join Rangers on loan from Genk. He is a Romanian international midfielde… https://t.co/DRQARZAxOZ 44 minutes ago