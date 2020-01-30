Global  

Josh Brownhill: Burnley set to sign Bristol City midfielder

BBC Local News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill will have a medical at Burnley on Thursday after the two clubs agreed a fee.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Who is he?' - Leicester City fans send blunt transfer message over Josh Brownhill links

'Who is he?' - Leicester City fans send blunt transfer message over Josh Brownhill linksLeicester City transfer news | Brendan Rodgers' side have been linked with a move for the midfielder with Premier League rivals Sheffield United and Burnley also...
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Bristol Post

EXCLUSIVE: Burnley agree £10m midfielder deal as Wells departs

Burnley have agreed terms with Bristol City for their captain Josh Brownhill, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal. The post EXCLUSIVE: Burnley agree £10m...
Team Talk

