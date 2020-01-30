Global  

Josh Brownhill: Burnley set to sign Bristol City midfielder

BBC Local News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill will have a medical at Burnley on Thursday after the two clubs agreed a fee.
'Who is he?' - Leicester City fans send blunt transfer message over Josh Brownhill links

'Who is he?' - Leicester City fans send blunt transfer message over Josh Brownhill linksLeicester City transfer news | Brendan Rodgers' side have been linked with a move for the midfielder with Premier League rivals Sheffield United and Burnley also...
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Bristol Post

EXCLUSIVE: Burnley agree £10m midfielder deal as Wells departs

Burnley have agreed terms with Bristol City for their captain Josh Brownhill, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal. The post EXCLUSIVE: Burnley agree £10m...
Team Talk

wilse13

jason wilson RT @whufc_news: West Ham have attempted to hijack Burnley’s bid to sign Josh Brownhill. The club have made contact with Bristol City over… 22 minutes ago

MrLongsider

Rupert Booth RT @SkyKaveh: Burnley close to agreeing deal to sign Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill. One other Premier League club made late move for… 26 minutes ago

cameron_mchenry

Cameron McHenry⚒ RT @WHUFCFZ: West Ham have attempted to hijack Burnley’s bid to sign Josh Brownhill. The club have made contact with Bristol City over th… 52 minutes ago

matt4theirons1

matt lezemore RT @westham_gossip: West Ham have today hijacked Burnley’s bid to sign midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City. The hammers have made… 1 hour ago

westham_gossip

West Ham Gossip West Ham have today hijacked Burnley’s bid to sign midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City. The hammers have m… https://t.co/V5g8PECxHP 2 hours ago

stephenhhall641

Stephen harry hall Burnley sign Josh brownhill good news . UTC 2 hours ago

